Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC)’s Stock Is Up 32.2%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.46% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the STRC share is $4.35, that puts it down -637.29 from that peak though still a striking 32.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $15.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 116.09K shares over the past three months.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) registered a 5.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.46% in intraday trading to $0.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.12%, and it has moved by 7.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.48%. The short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.5 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.12 million and $2.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -83.70% and then jump by 575.10% in the coming quarter.
STRC Dividends
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders own 48.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.92%, with the float percentage being 28.76%. Steel Partners Holdings, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 2.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares are BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.