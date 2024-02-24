Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)

During the last session, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the TWST share is $43.21, that puts it down -13.12 from that peak though still a striking 70.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $38.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.95%, and it has moved by 16.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.39%. The short interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 12.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.09 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twist Bioscience Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares have gone up 87.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.43% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.10% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.65 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.8 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.09%. While earnings are projected to return 14.48% in 2024.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corp insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.99%, with the float percentage being 115.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.91 million shares (or 12.03% of all shares), a total value of $141.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.79 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $137.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.48 million, or about 6.06% of the stock, which is worth about $70.48 million.