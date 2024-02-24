Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) At $1.72 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.50% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the RZLT share is $2.68, that puts it down -55.81 from that peak though still a striking 58.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $68.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 189.28K shares over the past three months.
Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) trade information
Rezolute Inc (RZLT) registered a 7.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.50% in intraday trading to $1.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.15%, and it has moved by 58.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.22%. The short interest in Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Rezolute Inc (RZLT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Rezolute Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rezolute Inc (RZLT) shares have gone up 19.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.93% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.30% this quarter and then drop -28.00% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.08%. While earnings are projected to return -15.35% in 2024.
RZLT Dividends
Rezolute Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s Major holders
Rezolute Inc insiders own 20.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.07%, with the float percentage being 92.91%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.61 million shares (or 17.95% of all shares), a total value of $13.09 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 9.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.17 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rezolute Inc (RZLT) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.22 million, or about 8.73% of the stock, which is worth about $6.01 million.