Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) Has Gained 51.27% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.83% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the PBYI share is $7.73, that puts it down -18.02 from that peak though still a striking 67.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $311.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.52K shares over the past three months.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) registered a 10.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.83% in intraday trading to $6.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.29%, and it has moved by 31.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.93%. The short interest in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.62 day(s) to cover.