Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) Declined -1.96% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.31% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PRST share is $5.74, that puts it down -2107.69 from that peak though still a striking 42.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $21.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.69K shares over the past three months.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information
Presto Automation Inc (PRST) registered a -3.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.31% in intraday trading to $0.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.70%, and it has moved by -1.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.64%. The short interest in Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.
Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Presto Automation Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Presto Automation Inc (PRST) shares have gone down -91.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.36% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.85 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.07 million by the end of Mar 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 54.50% in 2024.
PRST Dividends
Presto Automation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders
Presto Automation Inc insiders own 29.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.72%, with the float percentage being 33.66%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 4.27% of all shares), a total value of $12.88 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.97 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Presto Automation Inc (PRST) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF owns about 1.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $7.55 million.