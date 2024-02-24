Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) Is Decrease -55.25%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the OUST share is $12.80, that puts it down -138.36 from that peak though still a striking 40.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $218.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 842.20K shares over the past three months.

Ouster Inc (OUST) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $5.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.14%, and it has moved by -6.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.25%. The short interest in Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

Ouster Inc (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ouster Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ouster Inc (OUST) shares have gone down -11.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.64% against -2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.90% this quarter and then jump 87.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 102.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.06 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.01 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.94 million and $17.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 120.00% and then jump by 45.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 42.05% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc insiders own 14.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.74%, with the float percentage being 36.03%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $11.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ouster Inc (OUST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $3.62 million.