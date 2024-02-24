OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Surged 17.44% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the OGI share is $3.20, that puts it down -58.42 from that peak though still a striking 51.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $190.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 890.31K shares over the past three months.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $2.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.50%, and it has moved by 17.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.94%. The short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -280.00% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.
As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.8 million and $28.98 million respectively.
OGI Dividends
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 09 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders own 34.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.37%, with the float percentage being 17.42%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $4.71 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.24 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 2.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.47 million.