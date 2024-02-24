One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TKLF)

During the last session, Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.14. The 52-week high for the TKLF share is $1.69, that puts it down -525.93 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $9.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.72K shares over the past three months.
Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information
Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (TKLF) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.24% in intraday trading to $0.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.79%, and it has moved by -63.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.23%. The short interest in Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.
TKLF Dividends
Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders
Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR insiders own 66.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.39%, with the float percentage being 1.17%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71712.0 shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $88205.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 44600.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $54858.0.