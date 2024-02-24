One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT)

During the last session, Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the KRNT share is $31.94, that puts it down -74.15 from that peak though still a striking 27.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.29. The company’s market capitalization is $917.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 594.60K shares over the past three months.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $18.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.75%, and it has moved by 16.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.62%. The short interest in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) is 0.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kornit Digital Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares have gone down -18.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.48% against 20.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.90% this quarter and then jump 93.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.17 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.45 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48 million and $56.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.90% and then drop by -4.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 128.57% in 2024, the next five years will return -2.80% per annum.

KRNT Dividends

Kornit Digital Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders

Kornit Digital Ltd insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.93%, with the float percentage being 98.02%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $130.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.38 million shares, is of Senvest Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $128.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $24.12 million.