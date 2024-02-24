Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. The 52-week high for the OPTT share is $0.77, that puts it down -165.52 from that peak though still a striking 13.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $17.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 265.01K shares over the past three months.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $0.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.75%, and it has moved by -8.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.75%. The short interest in Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.02 day(s) to cover.