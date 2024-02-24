Now Is The Time To Buy Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER)

During the last session, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the OMER share is $7.80, that puts it down -89.32 from that peak though still a striking 77.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $259.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 765.05K shares over the past three months.
Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information
Omeros Corporation (OMER) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $4.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.75%, and it has moved by 19.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.98%. The short interest in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is 13.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.32 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Omeros Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares have gone up 7.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.97% against 19.30.
While earnings are projected to return -399.34% in 2024.
OMER Dividends
Omeros Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders
Omeros Corporation insiders own 4.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.82%, with the float percentage being 41.49%. Ingalls & Snyder is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.66 million shares (or 7.41% of all shares), a total value of $25.33 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.6 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $4.68 million.