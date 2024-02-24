Now Is A Good Time To Buy Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF)

During the last session, Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the XPOF share is $33.58, that puts it down -244.06 from that peak though still a striking 14.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.30. The company’s market capitalization is $301.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 698.42K shares over the past three months.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $9.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.21%, and it has moved by -16.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.45%. The short interest in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) is 2.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.72 day(s) to cover.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xponential Fitness Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) shares have gone down -55.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 442.86% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.30% this quarter and then jump 1,450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.89 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.17 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.27 million and $70.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 13.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 15.70% in 2024, the next five years will return 45.30% per annum.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Xponential Fitness Inc insiders own 5.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.43%, with the float percentage being 101.08%. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 6.65% of all shares), a total value of $38.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $13.87 million.