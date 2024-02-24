Now Is A Good Time To Buy Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS)

During the last session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.53% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the PYXS share is $6.92, that puts it down -42.39 from that peak though still a striking 72.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $215.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 520.69K shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) registered a 2.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.53% in intraday trading to $4.86, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.06%, and it has moved by 54.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.13%. The short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pyxis Oncology Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) shares have gone up 104.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.30% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.50% this quarter and then jump 38.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 46.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 34.60% per annum.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Oncology Inc insiders own 28.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.19%, with the float percentage being 43.87%. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 8.02% of all shares), a total value of $8.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.