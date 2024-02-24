Now Is A Good Time To Buy Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

During the last session, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.65% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ONCY share is $3.39, that puts it down -242.42 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $72.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 423.55K shares over the past three months.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) registered a -4.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.65% in intraday trading to $0.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.92%, and it has moved by -17.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.90%. The short interest in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) shares have gone down -59.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.15% against 15.90.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.85%. While earnings are projected to return -17.32% in 2024.
ONCY Dividends
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.08%, with the float percentage being 7.17%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.81 million shares (or 5.13% of all shares), a total value of $3.76 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41942.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41392.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33485.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $33046.0.