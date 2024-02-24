Now Is A Good Time To Buy Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA)

During the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OLMA share is $17.79, that puts it down -31.88 from that peak though still a striking 77.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $743.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 929.80K shares over the past three months.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $13.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.91%, and it has moved by 18.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 195.83%. The short interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 6.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.46 day(s) to cover.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) shares have gone up 38.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.70% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.20% this quarter and then jump 27.10% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -158.58%. While earnings are projected to return 19.21% in 2024.
OLMA Dividends
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 3.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.73%, with the float percentage being 98.59%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.61 million shares (or 18.41% of all shares), a total value of $68.73 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.81 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $6.25 million.