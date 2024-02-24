Now Is A Good Time To Buy NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS)

During the last session, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.38% or $1.59. The 52-week high for the NAMS share is $26.35, that puts it down -13.87 from that peak though still a striking 75.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 208.62K shares over the past three months.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) trade information

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) registered a 7.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.38% in intraday trading to $23.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.64%, and it has moved by -0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.33%. The short interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.