Now Is A Good Time To Buy NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS)

During the last session, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.38% or $1.59. The 52-week high for the NAMS share is $26.35, that puts it down -13.87 from that peak though still a striking 75.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 208.62K shares over the past three months.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) trade information
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) registered a 7.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.38% in intraday trading to $23.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.64%, and it has moved by -0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.33%. The short interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) shares have gone up 114.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -94.06% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.37 million by the end of Mar 2024.
While earnings are projected to return -109.94% in 2024.
NAMS Dividends
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS)’s Major holders
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV insiders own 6.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.05%, with the float percentage being 82.15%. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.87 million shares (or 13.33% of all shares), a total value of $129.27 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 10.47 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 12.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $124.53 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 18559.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value.