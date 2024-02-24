Now Is A Good Time To Buy Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD)

During the last session, Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MODD share is $2.70, that puts it down -51.69 from that peak though still a striking 52.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $38.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 162.98K shares over the past three months.

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $1.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.83%, and it has moved by -7.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.82%. The short interest in Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Modular Medical Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Modular Medical Inc (MODD) shares have gone up 71.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.75% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.50% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.06%. While earnings are projected to return 42.19% in 2024.

MODD Dividends

Modular Medical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s Major holders

Modular Medical Inc insiders own 10.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.75%, with the float percentage being 28.72%. Solas Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 15.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 14.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Modular Medical Inc (MODD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85000.0, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.