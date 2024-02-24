Now Is A Good Time To Buy Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN)

During the last session, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.51% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the IINN share is $2.49, that puts it down -107.5 from that peak though still a striking 36.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $18.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) registered a -5.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.51% in intraday trading to $1.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.35%, and it has moved by 21.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.57%. The short interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) is 62370.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) shares have gone down -7.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.32% against 12.70.
While earnings are projected to return -11.58% in 2024.
IINN Dividends
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd insiders own 9.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.33%, with the float percentage being 12.58%. IEQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51949.0 shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $77923.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3999.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5998.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2924.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4152.0 market value.