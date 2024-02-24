Now Is A Good Time To Buy Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM)

During the last session, Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.02% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ELBM share is $2.66, that puts it down -392.59 from that peak though still a striking 42.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $29.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 247.15K shares over the past three months.
Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information
Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) registered a -6.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.02% in intraday trading to $0.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.69%, and it has moved by 61.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.57%. The short interest in Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.
Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Electra Battery Materials Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) shares have gone down -22.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.82% against 12.70.
While earnings are projected to return -223.71% in 2024.
ELBM Dividends
Electra Battery Materials Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders
Electra Battery Materials Corp insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.68%, with the float percentage being 13.85%. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Osaic Holdings Inc’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.
Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value.