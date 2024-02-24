Now Is A Good Time To Buy Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN)

During the last session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.70% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the DYN share is $25.50, that puts it down -11.89 from that peak though still a striking 71.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) registered a 1.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.70% in intraday trading to $22.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.43%, and it has moved by 34.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.80%. The short interest in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) is 8.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Dyne Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) shares have gone up 96.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.41% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.30% this quarter and then jump 9.00% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -135.08%. While earnings are projected to return -17.17% in 2024.
DYN Dividends
Dyne Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders
Dyne Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.93%, with the float percentage being 92.97%. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.89 million shares (or 12.19% of all shares), a total value of $225.29 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.95 million shares, is of MPM Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $112.84 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $28.29 million.