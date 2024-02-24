Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM)

During the last session, Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.62% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the CGEM share is $19.68, that puts it down -9.33 from that peak though still a striking 57.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.64. The company’s market capitalization is $770.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 344.31K shares over the past three months.
Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information
Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) registered a 2.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.62% in intraday trading to $18.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.33%, and it has moved by 44.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.19%. The short interest in Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.7 day(s) to cover.
Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Cullinan Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) shares have gone up 59.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -272.27% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.70% this quarter and then jump 32.40% in the quarter after that.
While earnings are projected to return -271.67% in 2024.
CGEM Dividends
Cullinan Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders
Cullinan Oncology Inc insiders own 10.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.29%, with the float percentage being 106.12%. BioImpact Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 17.90% of all shares), a total value of $82.3 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Chi Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.74 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $6.25 million.