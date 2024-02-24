Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM)

During the last session, Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CVM share is $3.33, that puts it down -56.34 from that peak though still a striking 51.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $114.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.72K shares over the past three months.
Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) trade information
Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $2.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.75%, and it has moved by -19.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.55%. The short interest in Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) is 7.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 30.45 day(s) to cover.
Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Cel-Sci Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) shares have gone up 50.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.25% against 15.90.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.22%. While earnings are projected to return -28.77% in 2024.
CVM Dividends
Cel-Sci Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders
Cel-Sci Corp. insiders own 3.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.31%, with the float percentage being 12.71%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $4.58 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.82 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.43 million.