Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM)

During the last session, Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CVM share is $3.33, that puts it down -56.34 from that peak though still a striking 51.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $114.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.72K shares over the past three months.

Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $2.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.75%, and it has moved by -19.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.55%. The short interest in Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) is 7.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 30.45 day(s) to cover.