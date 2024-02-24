Now Is A Good Time To Buy BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF)

During the last session, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.75% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the BIAF share is $2.24, that puts it down -24.44 from that peak though still a striking 47.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $16.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 17.56K shares over the past three months.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) registered a 26.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.75% in intraday trading to $1.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.20%, and it has moved by 16.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.22%. The short interest in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) is 5600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.