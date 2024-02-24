Now Is A Good Time To Buy BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF)

During the last session, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.75% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the BIAF share is $2.24, that puts it down -24.44 from that peak though still a striking 47.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $16.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 17.56K shares over the past three months.
BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information
BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) registered a 26.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.75% in intraday trading to $1.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.20%, and it has moved by 16.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.22%. The short interest in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) is 5600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
While earnings are projected to return 53.59% in 2024.
BIAF Dividends
BioAffinity Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s Major holders
BioAffinity Technologies Inc insiders own 43.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.64%, with the float percentage being 2.93%. Captrust Financial Advisors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 43642.0 shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $79864.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 21842.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39970.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6313.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11552.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6629.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $12131.0.