Now Is A Good Time To Buy Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR)

During the last session, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. The 52-week high for the BTTR share is $0.75, that puts it down -316.67 from that peak though still a striking 38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $6.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 798.75K shares over the past three months.
Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information
Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.71%, and it has moved by -29.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.75%. The short interest in Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) is 23640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.
Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.23 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.87 million and $9.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then jump by 21.20% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.56%.
BTTR Dividends
Better Choice Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.