Now Is A Good Time To Buy Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR)

During the last session, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. The 52-week high for the BTTR share is $0.75, that puts it down -316.67 from that peak though still a striking 38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $6.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 798.75K shares over the past three months.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.71%, and it has moved by -29.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.75%. The short interest in Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) is 23640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.