Now Is A Good Time To Buy Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA)

During the last session, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.44% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the RNA share is $25.38, that puts it down -80.77 from that peak though still a striking 65.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) registered a -3.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.44% in intraday trading to $14.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.77%, and it has moved by 38.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.26%. The short interest in Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) is 7.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.59 day(s) to cover.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avidity Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) shares have gone up 73.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.06% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -12.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 112.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.21 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.29 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.77 million and $2.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 341.00% and then drop by -42.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -82.76%. While earnings are projected to return 17.38% in 2024.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Avidity Biosciences Inc insiders own 8.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.97%, with the float percentage being 113.28%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.62 million shares (or 14.34% of all shares), a total value of $117.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.69 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $37.23 million.