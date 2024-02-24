Now Is A Good Time To Buy ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)

During the last session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $2.39, that puts it down -30.6 from that peak though still a striking 44.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $303.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by 5.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.17%. The short interest in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 4.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares have gone up 14.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.39% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38k and $40k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 67.81% in 2024.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.27%, with the float percentage being 30.18%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $5.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 million.