Now Is A Good Time To Buy AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD)

During the last session, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.80% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the HKD share is $9.20, that puts it down -142.11 from that peak though still a striking 3.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.67. The company’s market capitalization is $103.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 627.71K shares over the past three months.
AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) trade information
AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) registered a 0.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.80% in intraday trading to $3.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.28%, and it has moved by -5.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.77%. The short interest in AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 107.64%.
HKD Dividends
AMTD Digital Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders
AMTD Digital Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.51%, with the float percentage being 0.51%. Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 1.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.71 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) shares are iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF owns about 25283.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2970.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $19453.0.