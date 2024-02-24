Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NIU share is $4.88, that puts it down -185.38 from that peak though still a striking 8.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $117.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.70K shares over the past three months.
Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information
Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) registered a -2.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.29% in intraday trading to $1.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.00%, and it has moved by -8.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.15%. The short interest in Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.
Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Niu Technologies ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) shares have gone down -43.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 188.89% against 10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $885.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.54%. While earnings are projected to return -398.40% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.98% per annum.
NIU Dividends
Niu Technologies ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders
Niu Technologies ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.24%, with the float percentage being 14.24%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 2.56% of all shares), a total value of $3.03 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.93 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 million.