Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.63% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NCPL share is $2.73, that puts it down -1850.0 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 670.64K shares over the past three months.
Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information
Netcapital Inc (NCPL) registered a -4.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.63% in intraday trading to $0.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.63%, and it has moved by -21.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.28%. The short interest in Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.84 million by the end of Apr 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.51%. While earnings are projected to return -90.48% in 2024.
NCPL Dividends
Netcapital Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders
Netcapital Inc insiders own 20.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.50%, with the float percentage being 49.47%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 43.50% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 45304.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50196.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4756.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $6943.0.