Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Up 22.23% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the MORF share is $63.08, that puts it down -78.7 from that peak though still a striking 45.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 624.88K shares over the past three months.
Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information
Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $35.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.67%, and it has moved by 24.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.27%. The short interest in Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF) is 6.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.9 day(s) to cover.
Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Morphic Holding Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) shares have gone down -35.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.24% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.90% this quarter and then drop -9.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 331.90% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.64%. While earnings are projected to return -9.59% in 2024.
MORF Dividends
Morphic Holding Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders
Morphic Holding Inc insiders own 16.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.93%, with the float percentage being 110.40%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.87 million shares (or 14.34% of all shares), a total value of $394.08 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.85 million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $220.55 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $60.34 million.