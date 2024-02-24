MariaDB Plc (NYSE: MRDB) At $0.35 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. The 52-week high for the MRDB share is $3.44, that puts it down -882.86 from that peak though still a striking 54.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $23.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 807.03K shares over the past three months.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 75.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.32%. The short interest in MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) is 12910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.