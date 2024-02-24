MariaDB Plc (NYSE: MRDB) At $0.35 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. The 52-week high for the MRDB share is $3.44, that puts it down -882.86 from that peak though still a striking 54.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $23.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 807.03K shares over the past three months.
MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information
The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 75.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.32%. The short interest in MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) is 12910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
MRDB Dividends
MariaDB Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s Major holders
MariaDB Plc insiders own 43.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.66%, with the float percentage being 52.21%. Intel Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.28 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $5.4 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.92 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MariaDB Plc (MRDB) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $92514.0.