Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the LYEL share is $3.97, that puts it down -66.11 from that peak though still a striking 44.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $601.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $2.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.79%, and it has moved by 14.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.84%. The short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 10.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.86 day(s) to cover.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) shares have gone up 7.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.08% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -666.70% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -97.60% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.39 million and $65k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -23.65% in 2024, the next five years will return -7.90% per annum.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc insiders own 15.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.42%, with the float percentage being 87.12%. MWG Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $48.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Orland Properties Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.15 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $12.31 million.