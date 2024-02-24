Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) Stock Jumped 12.66% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.30% or $2.62. The 52-week high for the KROS share is $62.61, that puts it up 1.57 from that peak though still a striking 57.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 453.38K shares over the past three months.
Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information
Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) registered a 4.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.30% in intraday trading to $63.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.05%, and it has moved by 12.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.75%. The short interest in Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.
Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Keros Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) shares have gone up 76.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.51% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.70% this quarter and then drop -5.60% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -140.53%. While earnings are projected to return -26.27% in 2024.
KROS Dividends
Keros Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.