Is Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.29% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the UNCY share is $2.87, that puts it down -60.34 from that peak though still a striking 74.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $62.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 259.54K shares over the past three months.
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) registered a 2.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.29% in intraday trading to $1.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.64%, and it has moved by 86.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 247.71%. The short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) is 66810.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) shares have gone up 138.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.33% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.40% this quarter and then jump 81.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.40% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -100.98%. While earnings are projected to return 7.71% in 2024.
UNCY Dividends
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc insiders own 17.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.21%, with the float percentage being 59.78%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $0.83 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68661.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $91662.0.