Is Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the THAR share is $36.25, that puts it down -9697.3 from that peak though still a striking 8.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $6.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.
Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) trade information
Tharimmune Inc (THAR) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $0.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.32%, and it has moved by -15.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.87%. The short interest in Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.
Tharimmune Inc (THAR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Tharimmune Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tharimmune Inc (THAR) shares have gone down -93.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.12% against 15.90.
While earnings are projected to return 97.71% in 2024.
THAR Dividends
Tharimmune Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR)’s Major holders
Tharimmune Inc insiders own 8.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.18%, with the float percentage being 12.21%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 7.53% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 86597.0 shares, is of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31590.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tharimmune Inc (THAR) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 37749.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13570.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4719.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1721.0.