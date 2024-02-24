Is ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.89% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the ORIC share is $13.42, that puts it down -21.78 from that peak though still a striking 62.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $742.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.38K shares over the past three months.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) registered a 8.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.89% in intraday trading to $11.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by 1.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 142.20%. The short interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 6.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.78 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) shares have gone up 22.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.89% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.80% this quarter and then drop -1.90% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.99%. While earnings are projected to return 13.06% in 2024.
ORIC Dividends
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.63%, with the float percentage being 98.07%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.0 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $77.16 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.29 million shares, is of Nextech Invest Ag’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.23 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $18.82 million.