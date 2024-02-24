Is Movano Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -24.11% YTD?

During the last session, Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. The 52-week high for the MOVE share is $1.50, that puts it down -154.24 from that peak though still a striking 5.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $30.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 86.94K shares over the past three months.
Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) trade information
Movano Inc (MOVE) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $0.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.75%, and it has moved by -9.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.31%. The short interest in Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) is 82070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.39%.
MOVE Dividends
Movano Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s Major holders
Movano Inc insiders own 16.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.42%, with the float percentage being 19.65%. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.75 million shares (or 7.41% of all shares), a total value of $4.09 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.49 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Movano Inc (MOVE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.56 million.