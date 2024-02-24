Is Movano Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -24.11% YTD?

During the last session, Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. The 52-week high for the MOVE share is $1.50, that puts it down -154.24 from that peak though still a striking 5.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $30.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 86.94K shares over the past three months.

Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) trade information

Movano Inc (MOVE) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $0.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.75%, and it has moved by -9.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.31%. The short interest in Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) is 82070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.