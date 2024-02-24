Is I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Still A Buy After A -7.34% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.46% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the IMAB share is $4.56, that puts it down -178.05 from that peak though still a striking 29.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $134.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 580.52K shares over the past three months.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) registered a 4.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.46% in intraday trading to $1.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.34%, and it has moved by -13.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.73%. The short interest in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.