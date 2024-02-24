Is I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Still A Buy After A -7.34% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.46% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the IMAB share is $4.56, that puts it down -178.05 from that peak though still a striking 29.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $134.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 580.52K shares over the past three months.
I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information
I-Mab ADR (IMAB) registered a 4.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.46% in intraday trading to $1.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.34%, and it has moved by -13.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.73%. The short interest in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that I-Mab ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. I-Mab ADR (IMAB) shares have gone down -16.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.16% against 15.90.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.98%. While earnings are projected to return 11.53% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.00% per annum.
IMAB Dividends
I-Mab ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders
I-Mab ADR insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.00%, with the float percentage being 51.54%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.91 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $20.66 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.32 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 million.