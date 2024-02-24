Is Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BQ share is $7.13, that puts it down -2358.62 from that peak though still a striking 24.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 628.69K shares over the past three months.
Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) trade information
Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $0.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by -27.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.26%. The short interest in Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) is 42180.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.
Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.26 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.54 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.72 million and $39.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then drop by -4.20% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.62%.
BQ Dividends
Boqii Holding Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ)’s Major holders
Boqii Holding Limited ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.34%, with the float percentage being 1.34%. Barclays Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51410.0 shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 31990.0 shares, is of Savant Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.