Is Banco Macro S.A. ADR’s (NYSE: BMA) 16.31% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the BMA share is $37.37, that puts it down -3.15 from that peak though still a striking 59.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 420.54K shares over the past three months.
Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) trade information
Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $36.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.31%, and it has moved by 16.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.12%. The short interest in Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.
Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Banco Macro S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) shares have gone up 59.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.58% against 5.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.82%. While earnings are projected to return -38.05% in 2024, the next five years will return 24.74% per annum.
BMA Dividends
Banco Macro S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Macro S.A. ADR is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders
Banco Macro S.A. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.07%, with the float percentage being 5.07%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $12.44 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of Odey Asset Management Llp’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.13 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12600.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.