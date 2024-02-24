Is AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) Still A Buy After A -3.28% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the RCEL share is $21.70, that puts it down -26.9 from that peak though still a striking 47.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.91. The company’s market capitalization is $424.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 139.66K shares over the past three months.

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RCEL) trade information

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $17.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.28%, and it has moved by 8.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.95%. The short interest in AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RCEL) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.