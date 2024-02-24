Is Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: APVO) -14.01% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 352.95K shares over the past three months.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.88% in intraday trading to $0.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.01%, and it has moved by -12.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.66%. The short interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) is 16730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) shares have gone down -66.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.13% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.80% this quarter and then drop -192.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -304.38% in 2024.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.34%, with the float percentage being 10.41%. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 2.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 70348.0, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.