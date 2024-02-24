Is American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Hit More of the Losses Given A -35.28% Dip From High?

During the last session, American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the AMSC share is $17.37, that puts it down -35.28 from that peak though still a striking 71.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $464.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $12.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.65%, and it has moved by 31.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 149.32%. The short interest in American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 2.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Superconductor Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) shares have gone up 38.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.23% against -2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.90% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.4 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.74 million and $27.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 27.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.17%. While earnings are projected to return 93.85% in 2024, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

American Superconductor Corp. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.35%, with the float percentage being 47.56%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 7.25% of all shares), a total value of $28.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $10.59 million.