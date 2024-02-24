Is Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 181.93% YTD?

During the last session, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.29% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the ADCT share is $6.04, that puts it down -29.06 from that peak though still a striking 92.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $377.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 951.87K shares over the past three months.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) registered a -4.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.29% in intraday trading to $4.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.84%, and it has moved by 122.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.77%. The short interest in Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 2.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adc Therapeutics SA has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares have gone up 246.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.08% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 36.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.33 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.99 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.8 million and $18.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -78.00% and then drop by -5.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 85.26%. While earnings are projected to return -20.32% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.80% per annum.

ADCT Dividends

Adc Therapeutics SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Adc Therapeutics SA insiders own 35.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.54%, with the float percentage being 67.27%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.05 million shares (or 17.42% of all shares), a total value of $30.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 million shares, is of Prosight Management, Lp’s that is approximately 6.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 million.