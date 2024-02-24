Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO)

During the last session, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FOXO share is $9.30, that puts it down -2635.29 from that peak though still a striking 26.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.
FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information
FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $0.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.06%, and it has moved by 14.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.77%. The short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.
FOXO Dividends
FOXO Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders
FOXO Technologies Inc insiders own 41.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.17%, with the float percentage being 7.16%. Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 2.13% of all shares), a total value of $64704.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 34969.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11878.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 24238.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8233.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18162.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $6169.0.