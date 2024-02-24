Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) Drops -28.37% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.07% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the INZY share is $7.33, that puts it down -28.37 from that peak though still a striking 56.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $352.65M, and the average trade volume was 431.20K shares over the past three months.

The stock spiked 3.07% in intraday trading to $5.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 27.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.88%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inozyme Pharma Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) shares have gone up 11.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.72% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.80% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.24%. While earnings are projected to return 24.48% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma Inc insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.71%, with the float percentage being 93.32%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.25 million shares (or 6.88% of all shares), a total value of $23.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $4.7 million.