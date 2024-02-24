Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV) Stock Jumped 33.09% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.29% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the CTV share is $1.98, that puts it down -9.39 from that peak though still a striking 58.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $254.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 201.67K shares over the past three months.

Innovid Corp (CTV) registered a 15.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.29% in intraday trading to $1.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.30%, and it has moved by 33.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.18%. The short interest in Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.94 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Innovid Corp (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innovid Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innovid Corp (CTV) shares have gone up 50.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -90.91% against 21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.2 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.7 million and $30.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.40% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -52.38% in 2024.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Innovid Corp insiders own 15.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.77%, with the float percentage being 55.38%. SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17.7 million shares (or 12.59% of all shares), a total value of $32.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.05 million shares, is of Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. ‘s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innovid Corp (CTV) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $5.27 million.