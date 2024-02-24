Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.84% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ILPT share is $4.88, that puts it down -22.31 from that peak though still a striking 58.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $262.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 470.21K shares over the past three months.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) registered a 2.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $3.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.16%, and it has moved by 1.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.00%. The short interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares have gone down -11.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.25% against -4.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.68 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.89 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $105.79 million and $106.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then jump by 2.40% in the coming quarter.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust insiders own 11.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.67%, with the float percentage being 58.46%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.32 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $20.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 3.25% of the stock, which is worth about $7.05 million.