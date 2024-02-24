How Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 2.23% YTD?

During the last session, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $236.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.82% or -$11.99. The 52-week high for the MDGL share is $322.67, that puts it down -36.41 from that peak though still a striking 49.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $119.76. The company’s market capitalization is $4.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 443.80K shares over the past three months.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) registered a -4.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.82% in intraday trading to $236.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.44%, and it has moved by 6.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.95%. The short interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) is 3.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.75 day(s) to cover.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) shares have gone up 32.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.94% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.00% this quarter and then drop -19.40% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.66%. While earnings are projected to return -12.70% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

MDGL Dividends

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s Major holders

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 9.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.14%, with the float percentage being 110.93%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $356.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $350.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $87.25 million.