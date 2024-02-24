How Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 33.33% YTD?

During the last session, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 7.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 40.20% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ALPP share is $4.92, that puts it down -402.04 from that peak though still a striking 48.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $26.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51560.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 73.78K shares over the past three months.
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (ALPP) registered a 40.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 40.20% in intraday trading to $0.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.36%, and it has moved by 73.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.58%. The short interest in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALPP) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.96 day(s) to cover.
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (ALPP) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.70% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.69%.
ALPP Dividends
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.90%, with the float percentage being 5.99%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 3.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 2.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.43 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (ALPP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.