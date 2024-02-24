How Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 33.33% YTD?

During the last session, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 7.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 40.20% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ALPP share is $4.92, that puts it down -402.04 from that peak though still a striking 48.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $26.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51560.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 73.78K shares over the past three months.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (ALPP) registered a 40.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 40.20% in intraday trading to $0.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.36%, and it has moved by 73.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.58%. The short interest in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALPP) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.96 day(s) to cover.